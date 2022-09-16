"It's inhumane:" Some Robbins residents still without running water, as feud between the village and a landlord continues

Some Robbins residents still without running water, as feud between the village and a landlord conti

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people in south suburban Robbins are going on 24-hours with no running water.

Those in apartment buildings are caught in the middle of a financial dispute between the landlord and village staff. CBS 2's Steven Graves is at the village hall trying to get answers and getting those answers has been a back and forth.

A lot of finger pointing, all over money, has residents fuming. Many people are going to their sinks to find only drips of water coming out of the faucet. One of three apartment buildings along Central Avenue near 139th Street has no running water.

CBS 2 saw the public works department restoring water to two other buildings on Friday, this after CBS 2 spoke to both sides of the problem.

Robbins officials said the landlord paid some of his outstanding water bill debt, but not all of the $137,000 the village said he owes.

A representative for the landlord claims Robbins' mayor is unfairly charging him for water, and he's not responsible for paying. All as this feud negatively affects the lives of tenants.

"I have health challenges and I can't be in stress. So this right here is stressful," said one Robbins resident.

"My kids did not go to school today because I did not want them to eat outside with everything that's going on, and then come in and can't wash their hands and can't shower. It's a lot. It's inhumane," added Robbins resident Chanel Brown.

Residents are currently getting bottled water from the village. But why cut off water completely? Robbins' mayor claims to have a history of issues with this landlord.