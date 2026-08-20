Police officer in Itasca, Illinois, out of a job for misusing department technology

A police officer in west suburban Itasca is out of a job after possibly using department technology for an unauthorized purpose.

The village said an internal audit discovered the alleged violation. The officer, whose name was not revealed, was placed on administrative leave after the village launched an internal investigation. The officer no longer works there.

While officials did not say what technology was misused, Itasca does use Flock Safety cameras to help with their police investigations, including burglaries and hit-and-runs.

The investigation is now in the hands of the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.