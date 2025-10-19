Israel launches retaliatory strikes in Gaza after saying Hamas targeted its forces, killing 2 IDF soldiers

The fragile truce in Gaza faced its first major test on Sunday after Israel alleged Hamas had violated the ceasefire and hit back with air and artillery strikes.

An Israeli security official told the Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, that the transfer of aid into Gaza is halted "until further notice."

Earlier Sunday, Israel's military said it hit multiple targets in the Gaza Strip using aircraft and artillery, after it accused Hamas of shooting at Israeli soldiers. Military officials later said two soldiers were killed.

An Israeli military official told CBS News that Hamas had targeted its soldiers with a rocket-propelled grenade and sniper fire.

"Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east of the yellow line," the official said. "This is a bold violation of the ceasefire."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with Israel's security heads and his office said in a statement that he had directed the military to take "strong action" against what he called "terrorist targets." He did not threaten to return to war.

Hamas said that it was not involved in any of the clashes that had been reported earlier in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip," the group's Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement. "We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation's control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year."

Hospital sources in Gaza told CBS News that at least 38 people have been killed in the territory since Sunday morning.

Israel's military said it had struck dozens of what it called Hamas targets.

Later on Sunday, Israel's military said that "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," it had begun "re-enforcing the ceasefire following its violation by the terrorist organization Hamas."

"The IDF will continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement and will respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The strikes came as Israel identified the remains of two hostages released by Hamas overnight, and the Palestinian group said talks to launch the second phase of ceasefire negotiations have begun.

Meanwhile, Israel threatened to keep the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed "until further notice." The statement from Netanyahu's office said reopening Rafah would depend on how Hamas fulfills its obligation under the ceasefire deal to return the remains of all the deceased hostages. The bodies of 16 hostages, two of them foreign nationals, are still in Gaza, according to the Israeli media.

At the same time, the U.S. State Department warned that it had received "credible reports" indicating that Hamas may be planning an attack on "Palestinian civilians" in the Gaza Strip.

The State Department did not provide any details on the timing or location of the possible attack, saying only that it "would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts."

On Sunday, Hamas rejected the claims, calling them "false allegations." The group accused Israel of supporting armed groups operating in Israeli-controlled areas. Hamas urged the U.S. administration to pressure Israel to stop supporting the gangs and "providing them a safe haven."

Israel and Gaza implemented the first phase of President Trump's 20-point peace plan last week, with a ceasefire taking effect in Gaza after Israeli troops pulled back to a predetermined line. Since then, Hamas has released 20 living hostages and the remains of 12 others. Meanwhile, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The released Palestinians include 250 people who are serving life sentences, and about 1,700 others who have been detained and held without charges since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

Israel has released 150 bodies of Palestinians back to Gaza, including 15 on Sunday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Israel has neither identified the bodies nor said how they died.

The next stages of the ceasefire are expected to focus on disarming Hamas, Israeli withdrawal from additional areas it controls in Gaza and future governance of the devastated territory.