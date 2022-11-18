ISP trooper injured after squad vehicle struck on I-55 northbound near 1st Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois State Police vehicle was hit Thursday morning while investigating a traffic crash on I-55 northbound near 1st Avenue.

ISP said around 3:14 a.m., a trooper was parked on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated when a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the right side of the squad car.

The driver of the Isuzu, 60-year-old Francisco D. Guardado of Chicago, IL, was driving too fast for conditions and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, ISP said.

The Trooper was inside the car at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries and released. No other injuries were reported.

Guardado was issued a citation for a violation of Scott's Law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

So far this year, there have been 24 ISP Scott's Law-related crashes this year and nine Troopers have sustained injuries.

ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as "Scott's Law". When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

People who violate Scott's Law face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in injury to another person, that person's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.