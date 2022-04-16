ISP Troopers respond to shooting on Interstate 94 ramp

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on the Bishop Ford ramp Friday just before midnight.

Initial reports say around 11:51 p.m., ISP Troopers responded to the reported expressway shooting on the I-94 ramp to I-55 northbound.

The ramp from I-94 southbound to I-55 northbound was closed for investigation. All lanes reopened at around 3:06 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.