ISP: 3 people hospitalized after crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. 

Initial reports say around 5:25 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck on I-290 eastbound near Western Avenue.

Three people were transported to a local area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. 

Around 5:29 a.m., all lanes of I-290 eastbound near Western Avenue were closed for the investigation.

The crash was relocated to the top of the Damen Avenue ramp. All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.

No further information was available.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 10:12 AM

