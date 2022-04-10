ISP: 3 people hospitalized after crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Initial reports say around 5:25 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck on I-290 eastbound near Western Avenue.

Three people were transported to a local area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Around 5:29 a.m., all lanes of I-290 eastbound near Western Avenue were closed for the investigation.

The crash was relocated to the top of the Damen Avenue ramp. All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.

No further information was available.