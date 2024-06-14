Man charged with attempted murder in Chicago Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with shooting a 70-year-old man during an argument in the Irving Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

John Kastanes, 64, was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department just before 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Kastanes was identified as the person who shot the victim ten minutes earlier at the same location, according to police.

Police said the two were arguing when the offender, later identified as Kastanes, pulled out a firearm and fired shots in the victim's direction – striking him in the right arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

It is unclear what led to the argument.

Kastanes was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.