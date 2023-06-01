Irving Park man furious after junk van drivers dump old mattresses in his alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When people drive a junk van down an alley, most people expect them to pick up items.

But instead, two guys in a junk truck used a Northwest Side neighborhood as their personal dumping ground. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, neighbors are fuming.

Neighbors take pride in their Irving Park community – and that even includes the alleys.

"We got our alley paved, you know? That took a long time to get it done," said Sam Gasiamis.

Now, Giasimis believes the smooth asphalt is apparently too inviting.

"We're trying to keep our neighborhood nice and clean - and then you come out and you see this!" Giasimis said.

CBS 2

Mattresses were left littering the alley – and blocking a garage.

"People live here," Giasimis said.

Yet the fact that people live there did not stop the junk truck filled with mattresses from rolling down that alley off Irving Park Road near Whipple Street – and leaving their load behind.

As seen in surveillance video, two men got out of the truck – and not to pick up junk. They carefully removed safety straps, and one by one, they unloaded a box spring and mattresses – stacking them neatly behind Giasimis' house.

"If he wants to dump it, why didn't he go put it in his alley?" Giasimis said. "But he wants to keep his neighborhood clean, so let's go to someone else's neighborhood and make it look like (expletive)."

Indeed, the dumping really upset Giasimis and his neighbors. Giasimis has lived there for 30 years.

Despite cameras, and signs telling people they are being recorded, those dumping didn't care.

"Today it's mattresses. What's tomorrow – refrigerators, washers, dryers, cars?" Giasimis said. "That's how it all starts, right?"

The surveillance video, along with a close image of the truck's license plate, were reported to 311 and the local alderman's office. Giasimis wants the junk truck guys caught.

"Maybe give them a fine, a ticket - that'll deter other people from doing it," Giasimis said.

But if the city doesn't find the culprits, Giasimis hopes they will now see this was the wrong neighborhood. Terry asked Giasimis what he would tell the guys who drove down his alley and left such a mess behind.

"If you have any decency in you, come back and take it, man," Giasimis said.