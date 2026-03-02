Iranians in Chicago express mixed emotions to U.S.-Israel attacks in Iran

Members of Chicago's Iranian community are sharing a wide range of emotions from celebration and relief to concern about what happens next.

People in Chicago's Iranian community said what happened over the weekend is emotional and complicated, but for those who have lived under the Iranian regime, they say this was a long time coming.

Some say they see the strikes as a turning point for Iran. Iranian Americans who fled their country years ago believe the strikes could lead to political change.

Pegah Piri, an Organizer with the local group "Make Iran Great Again, "shared videos that her family took over Iran this past weekend. Crowds were seen celebrating and dancing in the streets, and even fireworks were going off over an apartment building.

Shortly after the strike, Piri said that phone service was quickly cut off to her family by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Piri said this is a scary time for everyone. While some at home oppose foreign military intervention and fear instability, she and her family said this is the beginning of change and a possibility to return home.

"When we heard the news, we were over the moon happy," she said. "It was a dream come true. Something that we've been waiting for for the past 47 years, and we felt so free."

She added, "This is not a war against Iran. This is a rescue mission for humanitarian, you know, purposes for Iranian people to finally be free."

University professor Shiva Rahmani had been calling for a Free Iran from Toronto and celebrated in Daley Plaza on Saturday.

Rahmani left her home country 14 years ago, saying she felt a wave of emotion when she heard the news of the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ending almost four decades of iron rule.

"I jumped off my couch, it was a mix of disbelief… excitement… is it really happening?" she said.

Rahmani said growing up in Iran meant living with constant fear.

"I didn't grow up feeling I was safe in that country – you're only safe in your home," she said.

Her family lives in the Northern part of the country, and hopes they're staying safe.

"This is not an attack on Iran — this are precision strikes. We are aware of it, we see it, we're reading about it," said Dorsa Fahimi.

Like others following the news of the strikes, Fahimi felt overwhelming emotion. She came to the United States from Iran in 2013 as a graduate student.

"I could feel the burden that I have been carrying with myself for, since I was born was lifted," she said.

Now she said almost all of her family is there, and she, too, hasn't heard from them since communication in the country was cut.

"They were very excited both in a scared way and a hopeful way, and unfortunately, the internet was cut off in the middle of our conversations," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, she said she believes the future could be brighter.

When it comes to her family in Iran, Piri said she is confident these strikes are targeted and is hopeful they will stay safe.

As for Fahimini and Rahmani, they remain hopeful about what the events could lead to down the road. What all three women had in common was the idea of going back to their home country one day.

"I am absolutely hopeful that I will go back to Iran, and top of that, I am beyond excited I will have a chance to take my American husband to Iran," Fahimini said.

"We're going to get our dignity back, we're going to get our country back, the freedom back," Rahmani said.