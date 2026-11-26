On November 25, the U.S. Army detonated around five tons of lead-based explosive chemicals at an ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes before Thanksgiving.

The Army said the operation "exceeded expectations," and the Environmental Protection Agency said it detected no airborne lead azide. But some independent scientists are skeptical of those early readings and want answers — including a prominent toxicologist who once served on a federal board investigating chemical accidents.

"Zero Isn't Real"

"Zero isn't a real number. Zero is the limit of our ability to detect," Dr. Devra Davis told CBS News Chicago.

Dr. Davis is a toxicologist and epidemiologist who was appointed by President Clinton to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. Having advised the government on toxins such as lead azide, she also served as a senior adviser to the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and as a consultant to the World Health Organization.

Her nonprofit, the Environmental Health Trust, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. As a scientist, she wants transparency about the government's decisions, the sufficiency of its testing equipment, and which other chemicals were included in the detonation procedure.

"In my 40 years as a toxicologist, I've never heard of deliberately exploding a known neurotoxin and distributing it potentially hundreds of miles," she said.

Lead can be toxic at parts per billion — like a drop of water in a swimming pool, she said. Heavy metals do not biodegrade, and once released into soil, water or air, they remain in the environment indefinitely, according to the EPA.

She also warned that an explosion doesn't just release the lead azide. Particles generated by the blast can be 50 times smaller than a human hair, can move thousands of miles, and can remain suspended in the air for weeks, she said.

Dr. Davis's FOIA request also seeks to find out why the Army canceled an alternative proposed by a contractor in March 2026. The Army has said that the detonation was the "only viable method to permanently eliminate the hazard."

Dr. Davis was not in favor of the detonation. Although she said she does not have all the information the decision-makers had, she pointed out that the government waited 20 years to take action. She also wants to uncover what chemicals were used in the "green foam" to suppress the blast and is concerned they could include so-called "forever chemicals."

"They are known to have a host of damaging effects, and if and when this gets into the food supply, or to animals, it's a whole chain of exposures we're talking about," Dr. Davis said.

EPA Detection Limits

While reviewing the EPA's Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Response Air Sampling and Monitoring site with CBS News Chicago, she suspected there might be a "limit of detection" issue — meaning the machines may not be able to detect lead even if it is present in microscopic amounts.

The website maps air, dust, soil, and water sampling and monitoring locations. Only four sensors continuously monitor lead in the air in real time. Other equipment, including Summa canisters, collects air samples that are later sent to a laboratory for analysis.

"The only way we know it's true is by having independent replication," she said.

Alexander More, a professor of urban public health at the University of Massachusetts Boston, identified seven nonzero readings in the underlying data on the EPA's website following the explosion, according to Inside Climate News. The readings were rounded down to 0.0 micrograms per cubic meter on the EPA's public dashboard.

Independent Lead Testing

The University of Iowa's Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination is conducting testing before, during, and after the blast. Independent testing groups, including the nonprofit Blue Shirt Justice League, also went to Middletown.

Its founder, Scott Smith, has been involved in environmental testing at more than 60 disaster sites. He shared concerns similar to Dr. Davis's and said he was curious why the EPA chose the lowest action level, a contaminant concentration that triggers regulatory or public notification steps, rather than setting a hard safety limit.

During an interview with CNN, he said, "I have a saying that you can't find what you don't look for." He also questioned whether government agencies were testing for the breakdown chemicals formed by lead azide explosions. His team has tested for them.

He also said that it's "not responsible to declare the all-clear and safe when the particles are still up in the air and haven't even settled on the ground." Smith worried the Iowa detonation would be a repeat of the 2023 train derailment carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, where a whistleblower group alleged that the EPA manipulated soil testing data.

In a Thanksgiving Day update, the EPA announced that it had collected more than 1,000 environmental samples following the detonation, in addition to 1,591 samples collected beforehand to establish baseline conditions. The agency has been testing air, soil, dust and water across the region, including at homes, farms, playgrounds and drinking water intakes.

During Wednesday's press conference, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the agency will not repeat mistakes after 9/11 and will not tell people to return to the environment until it is safe. FEMA issued an all-clear for the area surrounding the ammunition plant at around 5:30 p.m., roughly nine hours after the detonation. Short-term hotel stays will only be covered through Friday, Nov. 27.

The EPA expects to begin receiving those results as early as Friday, Nov. 27, although it remains unclear when they will be made public.

Smith said the Blue Shirt Justice League will hold a town hall once it receives its independent test results, which are expected in the next three to four weeks.

Davis said she will be watching for the independent test results and waiting for responses to her organization's public records requests."The government owes the citizens of Iowa better," she said. "No mother or father living in Iowa wants to wait and test their children's lead levels."