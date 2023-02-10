InZone Project still helps Chicago boys of color succeed in new environment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, CBS 2 is revisiting one man's vision to help young Black and brown boys from some of Chicago's roughest neighborhoods succeed in a new environment.

CBS 2's Jim Williams took us back to The InZone Project, and its growing success.

There was a bit of after school fun for middle schoolers arriving home in northwest suburban Barrington Hills. The home purchased by Terrace Wallace, The InZone Project's founder, gives the 10 boys the opportunity to attend eighth through 12th grade in the award-winning Barrington School District.

"So I take legal guardianship of the kids from the inner cities of Chicago," Wallace said. "The beautiful part of this is we don't separate them from their biological mom. Biological moms are part of it and we co-parent together and it's this blended family."

Wallace added, "We've been in our new home in Barrington Hills for almost two years and the transition has been absolutely amazing compared to the first early stories you were reporting."

Wallace is talking about the pushback by some when he first introduced the project to the affluent community. Some opposed it, concerned it was more of a group home, but since then, the community has come to understand Wallace's goals and in large part support him.

"I have an advisory here in Barrington Hills of people who have become like family," Wallace said. "They act as advocates. They act as donors supporters. They help me get through difficult doors."

Since CBS 2's last visit, Wallace has also gotten married, adding even more motherly love to the boys. Her teenage daughter also is a part of the family.

And the boys are thriving. Senior Emmanuel Hall was recently selected to perform in an Allstate concert and that's not all. He's been accepted to his first college choice: Grand Valley State.

"It was a psychology and sociology class that I took at Barrington," Hall said. "They were both taught by my coaches and based off the stuff I learned there, I want to pursue neuroscience in college, and also play football."

The boys are keeping the family busy, participating in clubs and sports.

"I've been here since basically the beginning," said senior Lyndell Luster.

Luster, whom CBS 2 met several years ago, told us InZone got him out of his shell.

"For me, my support was getting out of my comfort zone," he said. "I just sat in a bean bag, didn't mess with nobody. Now I'm a senior. I'm just chatting it up with everybody."

Lyndell helped from the Black Student Union at the high school, where all are included and he's heading to college in the fall pursuing mechanical engineering.

From celebrating birthdays, to successes, there are bumps along the way. Eighth grader Derrick Smith knows that all too well.

"It was like a struggle to get here, then leave, then come back," he said.

Smith went back home for part of the year, after becoming homesick.

"I noticed me leaving where I was out there in Chicago," Smith said. "And when I'm here, I feel like this is a better place for me. The environment I can go outside and go be me."

When asked what he gives back to the Barrington community, Luster's answer is simple, yet powerful.

"A friendly face," he said. "All these stereotypes of Black people doing awful stuff, everybody in this house is nice."

Wallace emphasized the project was "not work" since the boys were part of "our family."

"I think that we have struck gold in some regards because seeing the results of our kids now, it has been really, really special," he said. "And how they show up at school, not trying to be anything that they are not. They haven't given up their Black card to participate in Barrington High School. That's the part I really, really appreciate."

Wallace also helps the boys through college. His goal is to have the young men give back to the communities they come from.

Ultimately he wants to use the InZone model to create at least 100 family homes with guardians across the country.

For more information on the project, visit InZoneProject.org.