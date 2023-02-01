Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.

The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.

The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.

The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.

Students gathered around. The two wrestled with the adult holding the student down.

The adult then helped the student up, took him toward a door to the outside, and appeared to throw the student to the ground.

Roosevelt High School Principal Daniel Kramer sent a letter home to students on Tuesday. The letter stated, "allegations that one of our staff members engaged improperly with a student." An "investigation" is underway and "this individual has been removed during the course of the investigation.

It's unclear what led up to the incident caught on tape or what happened after the door closed.

That letter from the principal said depending on the investigation, the school employee may or may not return to Roosevelt.