Investigation underway after explosion, fire at Stickney-Cicero border chemical plant

An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Cicero, Illinois, sent thick smoke into the air on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation prompted a response from hazmat crews.

Just before 7 p.m., fire crews from several cities rushed to the Koppers Plant at 3900 Laramie Ave. after something rocked the industrial facilities that process hazardous byproducts such as coal, tar, and petroleum sludge and converts it into usable chemical oil.

The plant sits on the Stickney-Cicero border, but thick smoke and flames were visible from miles away along the Stevenson Expressway. CBS SkyWatch captured the magnitude of what firefighters were up against.

A chemical was burning, and one silo was clearly torched as fire crews tried keeping it from jumping to other silos at the plant.

Investigators have not said what was inside, but a special hazmat team from O'Hare Airport was brought in to assist in this emergency.

The fire has since been extinguished and investigators said no one inside the plant was injured, but at least two ambulances were seen racing from the scene.

Residents were told earlier not to open the windows as the situation was being investigated. That order has since been lifted.

Roads are back open near the plant. In addition to local fire investigators, OSHA will also look into the explosion.