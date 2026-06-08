Intuit Art Museum cofounder Marjorie Freed's collection of folk art going up for auction

The eclectic art collection of Intuit Art Museum cofounder Marjorie Freed is going up for auction this week.

On Thursday, June 11, Rivich Auction, based in Chicago's Fulton Market district, will present Fried's catalogue of folk art, outsider art, design, and Americana. Freed was described by the auctioneer as a "beloved figure" in Chicago's art community and a cofounder and co-curator of the Intuit Art Museum, which champions the voices of self-taught artists.

Freed is respected personally as a champion of self-taught and outsider artists before the genres took off.

"Her eye for the unusual, emotional, and deeply personal helped shape conversations around folk and outsider art both in Chicago and beyond," the auctioneer said of Freed. "Known for embracing the weird, wonderful, and wholly original, Freed built a collection that reflects a lifetime spent celebrating creativity outside traditional boundaries."

Freed's collection includes lithographs by Edward Paschke, chairs designed by architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, various pieces of folk art, Indigenous artworks, and a variety of pieces of furniture, among other items.

The auction will take place via Rivich Auction on Thursday, June 11. More information and the Chicago catalogue are available at the Rivich Auction website.