Armed intruder shot, killed by FOID card holder on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A home invasion suspect was shot and killed by a FOID card holder on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:41 a.m. in the 700 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police say that two people entered the residence by force and displayed firearms. A 23-year-old woman, a FOID holder, also pulled out a firearm, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

One of the suspects, described as a male, was struck in the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on the second suspect was not immediately available.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.