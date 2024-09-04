Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed intruder shot, killed by FOID card holder on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A home invasion suspect was shot and killed by a FOID card holder on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:41 a.m. in the 700 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police say that two people entered the residence by force and displayed firearms. A 23-year-old woman, a FOID holder, also pulled out a firearm, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

One of the suspects, described as a male, was struck in the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on the second suspect was not immediately available.

Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.