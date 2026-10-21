Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Bishop Ford Freeway

The northbound Bishop Ford Freeway was disrupted Wednesday morning after a crash at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said at 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the freeway (I-94) at King Drive for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

A semi-trailer truck and three cars were involved in the crash.

State police did not specify the extent of the injuries involved.

State police said all northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were shut down after the crash, but traffic still got by on the right shoulder.

All lanes were back open by just before 11 a.m.

Further information was not provided.