Nonprofit Ingenuity hosting Tapestry event honoring programs catering to Chicago's youth

The Chicago nonprofit Ingenuity is on a mission to ensure every student in every grade and school has access to the arts.

Ingenuity's goal is to transform and elevate education in Chicago Public Schools.

This year, the organization is holding its Tapestry event honoring the Chicago Public Education Fund and Guitars Over Guns, two programs that help young people in the city.

The event will also include live performances.

Ingenuity's Tapestry event takes place on Wednesday, May 14, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at ingenuity-inc.org.

CBS News Chicago's Suzanne Le Mignot will serve as emcee for the evening.