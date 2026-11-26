An infant was among two people killed in a crash in Hazel Crest, Illinois on Friday night.

Police said a car with six people inside, including two adults, two teens and two infants, crashed into a wall on 171ˢᵗ Street off Park Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Hazel Crest police confirmed an infant and an adult were pronounced dead.

Police said the surviving infant was believed to be the only person inside the car wearing a seatbelt.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team and the Hazel Crest Investigations Division.