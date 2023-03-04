Indiana state trooper hit, killed by speeding car outside Fort Wayne

AUBURN, Ind. (CBS) -- An Indiana state trooper was struck and killed while assisting in a traffic backup caused by weather-related accidents between Auburn and Fort Wayne.

Around 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other troopers on Interstate 69 with traffic backup caused by weather-related crashes, Indiana State Police said.

Bailey got advance notice of someone speeding down the expressway in an attempt to evade a Fort Wayne police officer. The speeding car was approaching Bailey's location on I-59.

Bailey put down stop sticks as the car approached, but he was hit by the car and critically injured, state police said. Bailey later died at an area hospital.

The 50-year-old trooper had been with the Indiana State Police for more than 15 years. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Master Trooper James Bailey Indiana State Police

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends, and co-workers." said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a news release.

The driver accused of striking Bailey – Terry Dewaine Sands, 42, of Marion, Indiana – was arrested and is to be charged with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer. The charge is a Level 2 felony.