Indiana Senate passes near total ban on abortion; bill heads to House

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Indiana state senators have passed a near total ban on abortion.

The Republican-controlled senate voted 26 to 20 in favor of the ban, passing the bill with the minimum number of votes needed.

The bill prohibits abortion from the time of implantation, which would make it one of the strictest abortion laws in the country.

Exceptions are allowed in cases of rape and incest.

The vote came after three hours of debate.

Some lawmakers fear the bill goes too far, but others argue it doesn't go far enough.

The bill now heads to the house, where it is expected to be taken up next week.