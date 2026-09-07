Indiana man busted with $3.8 million worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Putnam County

Indiana State Police said a Sunday traffic stop led to them finding $3.8 million worth of cocaine.

State police said Sunday afternoon troopers stopped a commercial truck driving east on I-70 in Putnam County, near Indianapolis, for an inspection.

Police said the driver told them he was taking an empty trailer from Memphis to Indianapolis, but troopers found he was operating "below industry standards" and impounded the vehicle.

State police said as they impounded the vehicle, troopers found at least five duffel bags with 277 lbs. of cocaine inside, worth an estimated $3.8 million.

The driver, who state police said lives in Greenwood, Indiana, was taken into custody. He is being held at Putnam County Jail, state police said.

The exact charges Singh faces were not immediately known. It was also not known when Singh is due in court.

No further information was immediately available.