Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana man busted with $3.8 million worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Putnam County

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Indiana State Police said a Sunday traffic stop led to them finding $3.8 million worth of cocaine.

State police said Sunday afternoon troopers stopped a commercial truck driving east on I-70 in Putnam County, near Indianapolis, for an inspection.

Police said the driver told them he was taking an empty trailer from Memphis to Indianapolis, but troopers found he was operating "below industry standards" and impounded the vehicle.

State police said as they impounded the vehicle, troopers found at least five duffel bags with 277 lbs. of cocaine inside, worth an estimated $3.8 million.

The driver, who state police said lives in Greenwood, Indiana, was taken into custody. He is being held at Putnam County Jail, state police said.

The exact charges Singh faces were not immediately known. It was also not known when Singh is due in court.

No further information was immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue