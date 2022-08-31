Indiana abortion clinic operators file lawsuit to block near-all ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – Abortion clinic operators in Indiana are suing the state to block a near-all-abortion ban set to take effect two weeks from Thursday.

The lawsuit claims the new abortion law violates the state's constitution by "infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges"

Indiana was among the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws following the Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections for the procedure.

Indiana's abortion law bans all abortions except in the cases of rape or incest, and to protect the mother's life and health.