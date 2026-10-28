Affordability top of mind for northwest Indiana voters as U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan seeks re-election

With Election Day fast approaching, in northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan is seeking re-election in one of only two districts in the state held by Democrats.

Mrvan, who is seeking a fourth term in office on Nov. 3, spoke to CBS News Chicago about the issues driving his campaign and what he's hearing from voters.

A steady flow of early voters went in and out of the Lake County Courthouse polling location on Wednesday, and top of mind for many was affordability.

"Food prices, gasoline, you name it. I mean, how much worse can we get than what we are now?" Richard Wojciehowski said.

"We are ok, but we know people that are really struggling," Kimberly Green said.

Affordability is also top of mind for Mrvan.

"This district is a bipartisan district," Mrvan said. "So I have to be able to advocate for policies that are in the middle of the road. And so, currently, independent Democrats and Republicans are focused on every door that I knock on, and every phone call that I make, and everywhere I am at is lowering costs."

Mrvan said the endless war overseas is impacting the gas supply and raising prices for everyone.

On top of that, he said a coal plant in northwest Indiana was set to close until the Trump administration decided to keep it running last year. Mrvan said it's costing homes and business $100 million dollars in utilities to keep open.

"I want to stop that and reverse it. There are lawsuits and there are other absolute legislation that have to reverse that and to make life more affordable," he said.

Mrvan's opponent, Barb Regnitz, a Porter County commissioner, has raised nearly the same amount as Mrvan and is endorsed by President Trump.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Regnitz campaign to request an interview. The campaign acknowledged our first email, but did not respond again, despite repeated attempts.

"She is part of the MAGA majority, and if you think that those policies are working for you and working for families, then she's your choice. I, on the other hand, believe there is an opposite direction to go," Mrvan said Wednesday at the United Steel Workers Local 1010 union hall in Hammond.

The union is a major component to his campaign and the economic backbone of northwest Indiana.

Mrvan said, in the next decade, he wants to protect the region's steel industry from foreign countries, even after Nippon Steel, a Japanese company, acquired U.S. Steel last year, under a merger approved by the Trump administration.

"I am encouraging U.S. Steel Nippon to make sure that you have fair wages, you look for the future, you maintain and make sure that our steelworkers have a good health care policy, and that we look out for the pensioners," Mrvan said.

Early voting in Indiana ends at noon on Monday. Polls open on Election day at 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, and close at 6 p.m. local time.