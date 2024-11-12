Independent candidates in Berwyn, Illinois suspect petition challenges are a power play

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Political hopefuls in west suburban Berwyn say voters might not be given a full choice of candidates in the next election.

The candidates say the current administration is making the political power grab with objections to would-be candidates' petitions-and Berwyn police officers are showing up to the candidates' homes to deliver the objections.

The issue was addressed at a Berwyn City Council meeting Tuesday. The meeting was so packed that some people were turned away from the crowded Berwyn City Hall.

At times, the meeting also got heated with back-and-forth between residents and Berwyn Mayor Robert J. Lovero.

Meanwhile, the Berwyn Police Department said there is nothing nefarious, intimidating, or politically motivated about officers delivering official city communications—as sometimes, those interactions can get hostile. But the political candidates in Berwyn call it an overstep.

Security footage showed Berwyn police officers showing up on the doorsteps of the political hopefuls. The candidates said the officers handed them objections to their petitions—paperwork needed to get on the ballot.

"This certainly does feel like intimidation to send the police out to your home while you're having dinner," said Micah Caldwell, a candidate for alderman of Berwyn's 1st Ward. "What other reason would there be if I'd already received the paperwork?"

Caldwell and four other independent candidates who spoke to CBS News Chicago said they all received objections to their petitions. Berwyn recently voted to change the way it runs elections from a partisan system to a nonpartisan election.

"This feels like it's really just a political game that's meant to keep people in power who already have the power," Caldwell said.

The candidates said they fear the petition objections are an attempt to keep them off the ballot, and to keep the current administration in office.

"The current administration is hoping to eliminate all of the independent candidates," said Berwyn mayoral candidate Rafael Avila.

The candidates say at issue is some of the wording used in the petitions—forms which were provided by the State of Illinois.

The challengers call a portion of the wording confusing to voters.

"We talked to three seasoned election lawyers, and they all concur that those petitions were good," Avila said.

Mayor Lovero said he too was challenged. He wrote in a statement:

<blockquote>"The inability of our opponents to follow basic requirements and pay attention to detail should raise questions about how they would handle the complexities and pressures of public office. If they find the petition process overwhelming, how will they handle the more challenging demands of representing a community?"</blockquote>

"We want to make sure that we get on that ballot, and be able to at least offer that to the citizens of Berwyn," Avila said.

On Wednesday, a hearing will be held on the objections made on all the political candidates.

The mayor and a current alderman sit on the board that will preside over the hearing. Mayor Lovero said he and the alderman will recuse themselves, and outside attorneys will be appointed.