Man exposes himself to child reported at Maggie Daley playground

By Lauren Victory

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man who followed a child in a downtown park and exposed himself. 

The sexual exploitation was reported at the Maggie Daley playground between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is centered around a playground tower area. 

Detectives are also investigating an indecent exposure incident from nearly three weeks ago. Officials said a man guided a 4-year-old girl to the same tower area and flashed her. 

It is not clear if the cases are connected. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 16, 2023 / 5:11 AM

