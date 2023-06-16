Man exposes himself to child reported at Maggie Daley playground
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man who followed a child in a downtown park and exposed himself.
The sexual exploitation was reported at the Maggie Daley playground between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is centered around a playground tower area.
Detectives are also investigating an indecent exposure incident from nearly three weeks ago. Officials said a man guided a 4-year-old girl to the same tower area and flashed her.
It is not clear if the cases are connected.
Police are investigating.
