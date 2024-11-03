Increasing clouds as rain returns Sunday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday morning is starting off a little cloudier, with a few rain showers trying to pop up across the region.

CBS News Chicago

Rain chances will increase as the afternoon arrives. Rounds of rain will be in the forecast from Sunday through at least Tuesday morning. During that duration, 1 to inches" of rain will be possible in Chicago and points south and west. For Northwest Indiana, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall accumulation is looking likely.

CBS News Chicago

With this much rain on the way, flooding will be a major concern, so make sure to have the rain gear with you and plan for some messy commutes, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

Temps will be mild from Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the 60s. Sunshine and drier weather conditions return Wednesday with closer-to-average temperatures.

What to expect for Sunday

Isolated morning shower. Clouds are increasing. Shower and storm chances increase during the afternoon. High of 62.

More showers for tonight

Heavy rounds of rain and storms. Low of 60.

Rain continues for Monday

Rain continues. It will be more widespread. High of 68.

CBS News Chicago