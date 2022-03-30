'I'm so grateful to be alive': grandmother robbed at gunpoint at Blue Island gas station

Grandmother speaks after being robbed at gunpoint at Blue Island gas station

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS)-- A grandmother was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Blue Island.

Lying on the ground gun to her head, 68-year-old Evelyn Berry told CBS 2 she leaned on her faith more than ever in that moment – thinking she would die.

"I believed that he was going to shoot me because he kept saying it," Berry said.

Last Sunday afternoon, Berry thought she would get gas at Thornton's at 127th Street and Vincennes Avenue.

"I hadn't been home yet. I was just coming from church," She said.

But before she could even pay at the pump, she saw a gun pointed at her.

"And I saw the barrel of that gun and it was big," She said. "I stood there for a minute, I froze. Because I thought I was having an out- of-body experience."

A man demanded her belongings. She says he ordered her to the ground.

"When he told me don't look at him, I didn't, but it just felt unreal," Berry said.

He stole her purse rode off in a car.

Blue Island police later found the bag on the road, with a torn strap. The offender stole $200 from her wallet.

"Every time I think about it, I cry. I just can't believe it happened to me," She said.

Berry had no description of the suspect. The stolen vehicle's plate was spotted on surveillance cameras.

That night, Illinois State Police saw the car on I-57 and chased the driver who crashed the vehicle in Chicago.

Police said seven juveniles ran out of the silver Hyundai Elantra and all seven juveniles were arrested.

Blue Island police cannot confirm if one of them is responsible for attacking Berry -- scarring her forever.

"I can't really sleep. Every time I close my eyes, I see the gun," She said. "I'm so grateful to be alive."