Illinois unclaimed property auction features Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant trading cards, tickets to 1893 World's Fair

Chicago history is once again on the auction block as the Illinois State Treasurer's Office has started its annual auction of unclaimed items.

This year's lot includes a number of extreme unique keepsakes. They include admission tickets to the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition, also known as the Chicago World's Fair; football cards that include ones of Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, John Elway and Marshall Faul; basketball trading cards that include ones for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant; and 1918 Illinois centennial Lincoln half dollar.

There are also lots of other coins, jewelry, lighters, pocket knives, and rare paper currency to bid on.

The online auction runs through Feb 1. and bidders must sign up for an account on HiBid to participate.

For the full catalogue and to bid on items, click here.