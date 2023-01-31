Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois to spend $74 million to prevent beach erosion

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois to spend $74 million to prevent beach erosion
Illinois to spend $74 million to prevent beach erosion 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state hopes $74 million will keep part of the Illinois shoreline from washing away.

Chopper 2 got this look at the snow-covered sand at Illinois Beach State Parkwhere rising water levels have been eroding the shoreline.

The Department of Natural Resources is allocating $74 million to build underwater reefs as well as offshore ridges to protect the shoreline from waves and currents.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.