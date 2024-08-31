Watch CBS News
Illinois State trooper hurt after crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt after their squad car was struck on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Saturday morning. 

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 111th Street. 

State police said the trooper's marked squad car was parked in the first lane with emergency lights activated while responding to a previous traffic crash. The trooper was inside of the squad car when it was struck in the rear by an Audi.  

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The driver of the Audi, Samuel Oatis III, 47, from Dolton, Illinois, and his passenger were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Oatis was cited for not following the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to yield to stationary emergency vehicles, following too closely, and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.  

So far this year, there have been 17 Move Over Law-related crashes, with eight troopers injured as a result.

For a first offense, violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of six months to two years.

