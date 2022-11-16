ISP trooper injured after pursuit, crash in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An Illinois state trooper is in the hospital Wednesday morning after a pursuit to stop carjacking suspects ended in a crash.

Illinois State Police said just before midnight, troopers were pursing the suspects and attempted to make a traffic stop.

ISP said during the high-speed pursuit, the trooper pursing the suspect lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway, striking a tree near 95th and Cottage Grove.

The suspect vehicle also lost control and struck a light pole.

The trooper, along with two people is the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police said two suspects are in custody.

This crash is under investigation. .