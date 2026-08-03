Illinois State Police trooper charged with drugging and sexually assaulting bartender

An Illinois State Police trooper has been charged with sexually assaulting a bartender after drugging her and taking her to a hotel last year in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Douglass Lee, 54, has been charged with felony criminal sexual assault.

According to the charges, after her shift at a bar in Tinley Park on Aug. 2, 2025, the victim and her girlfriends walked to another bar, and Lee asked to come along.

Afterward, Lee drugged the victim and took her to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her, before leaving her in her car overnight.

The village of Tinley Park said, as far as they know, he was not on duty at the time of the assault.

Lee was ordered held in jail while he awaits trial at his first court appearance on Saturday. He was due back in court on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Illinois State Police said Lee was placed on administrative leave without pay and relieved of his police powers in December when Tinley Park first informed them of the allegations. ISP is conducting an internal investigation of Lee.