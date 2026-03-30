Illinois State Police trooper, second driver injured in crash on Chicago's West Side

A trooper and a second driver were injured when an Illinois State Police squad car was involved in a crash early Monday on Chicago's West Side.

State police said the crash happened at 4:14 a.m. at Homan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard, a couple of blocks north of the Eisenhower Expressway in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The trooper in the ISP squad car and the driver of the other car were both taken to area hospitals with injuries, state police said.

State police did not provide further details on what happened.

The squad car was up on the west sidewalk of Homan Avenue just south of Jackson Boulevard, while the other car appeared to have crashed into a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Jackson Boulevard was closed near the scene following the crash. The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted the No. 126 Jackson bus.