Illinois State Police said they're stepping up efforts to crack down on idling drivers near Chicago O'Hare International Airport during the holiday travel season.

Parking and waiting on the shoulder of roads heading into O'Hare is illegal; there is a cell phone lot for anyone waiting to pick someone up. But many people headed to the airport still see the cars waiting on the shoulder.

"I saw one or two cars on the side. But whenever I come, I always come to the cell phone lot," said Anthony Mixon, who was waiting in the cell phone lot to pick up his daughter flying in from Alabama Tuesday.

"People park on the shoulder. Somebody's gonna end up getting killed out there. So, you know, I come here," said Rich Danner of Oak Lawn, who was also waiting in the cel phone lot.

Danner was picking up his daughter who was coming in from Ireland. He said he noticed law enforcement going after the illegally idling cars on the side of the highway.

"It looks like the police are getting rid of them, so. I mean, I don't know what's wrong with the cell lot. Yeah, it's right here," he said.

It's no coincident; ISP said they're cracking down on those drivers.

"You're inhibiting first responders, law enforcement, fire department from responding to emergencies, on top of the fact that you're also contributing to causes of crashes," said Capt. Matt Wierzbinski.

The O'Hare Driver Safety Act, which went into effect in 2025, prohibits stopping or parking your car on the shoulder within a one-half-mile radius of the eastern entrance of the airport, as well as at the intersections of I-90 and I-294.

"So far this year we've written over 300 tickets for people that have been parking on the roadway there," Wierzbinski said.

Violators could be ticketed with fines up to $164. To avoid that, ISP said people should use O'Hare's cell phone lot to wait for loved ones safely.

"We recognize that it's an increased travel time. People are trying to get to their families. We want to ensure that everyone makes safety a priority for everyone," Wierzbinski said.

ISP said they responded to more than 600 crashes in Cook County and collar counties just in the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday stretch. State police said they'll be more visible on the roadways this year in an effort to bring that number down.