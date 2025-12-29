Illinois State Fair moves to digital tickets for 2026, organizers say

People who are planning on attending the 2026 Illinois State Fair are being informed in advance that tickets for the event will move to digital.

Organizers announced the transition on Monday.

"This change will help us serve our visitors more efficiently while maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere the Illinois State Fair is known for," said fair manager Rebecca Clark.

Fairgoers are encouraged to download tickets before arriving at the fairgrounds or save them to their phone's mobile wallet.

In addition, Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes must be redeemed at the fair's administration offices for a photo ID card. Those passes can be redeemed starting in June.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 13 to 23.