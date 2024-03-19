Country music star Miranda Lambert to perform at Illinois State Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) – The most awarded artist in the Academy of Country Music history is coming to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this year.

Miranda Lambert will perform during the final weekend of the fair on Aug. 17. Gavin Adcock will be the opening act.

Other announced acts for this year's Illinois State Fair include The Jonas Brothers, who will perform on Aug. 15. Keith Urban will perform on Aug. 9. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will also take the stage on Aug. 11 in support of their latest album, "Weathervanes."

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday through Ticketmaster.

The 2024 fair will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18.