Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform at Illinois State Fair in August

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois State Fair will bring some Grammy talent to the grandstand this summer. The first announced performer is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The band will take the stage in Springfield on Aug. 11 in support of their latest album, "Weathervanes," with special guest Ashley McBryde.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday.