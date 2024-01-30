Watch CBS News
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform at Illinois State Fair in August

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois State Fair will bring some Grammy talent to the grandstand this summer. The first announced performer is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The band will take the stage in Springfield on Aug. 11 in support of their latest album, "Weathervanes," with special guest Ashley McBryde.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

January 30, 2024

