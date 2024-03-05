Keith Urban joins headliners at 2024 Illinois State Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Country music star Keith Urban will perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer.

Urban will take the stage with Mackenzie Porter at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 9.

He joins other headliners Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell, and Jordan Davis.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 18 in Springfield.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.