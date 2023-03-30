Illinois State Fair announces concert lineup; tickets on sale Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before you know it, it will be time for funnel cake, the butter cow, and summer concerts. The Illinois State Fair just announced the lineup for its grandstand shows.
Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, and Maren Morris will rock the stage in Springfield in August.
Pre-sale tickets are available right now through a free Illinois State Fair subscription service, Main Gate Insider. Public tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
You can catch the shows Aug. 11 through Aug. 19.
