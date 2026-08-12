2026 butter cow: 'Miles of Smiles' is Illinois State Fair's theme in celebration of Route 66

The 2026 butter cow invites Illinois State Fairgoers to "Take a Spin on Route 66" in honor of the Mother Road's centennial.

The grand marshal for the fair's Twilight Parade this year is Route 66, and the fair's theme is "Miles of Smiles" as a send-up to the Mother Road. This year's cow is accompanied by a girl eating ice cream. A companion sculpture shows a dog and a scooter "heading out on a Route 66 adventure," per Gov. JB Pritzker.

"It recognizes the 100th anniversary of that historic road that started right here in Illinois," Pritzker said.

Illinois State Ag Director Jerry Costello II talks about fair attendance with Gov. JB Pritzker and first lady MK Pritzker. Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

Route 66 was established in 1926, beginning in downtown Chicago and ending in Santa Monica, California. The Mother Road is also commemorated elsewhere on the fairgrounds via the "Route 66 Experience," a self-guided educational exhibit located at Gate 2.

"Illinois is the birthplace of this iconic highway and ours is the only fairgrounds in the nation to sit on Route 66," said Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Pritzker and Costello were joined by first lady MK Pritzker, fair manager Rebecca Clark, Kendra Anderson of Midwest Dairy, and Illinois State Fair Queen Krista Phillips of Effingham.

Illinois State Fair Quen Krista Phillips speaks at the unveiling of the 2026 butter cow. Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

The butter cow will remain on display in the Dairy Building throughout the fair, which opens at 7 a.m. Thursday, with the annual Twilight Parade scheduled for 5:30 p.m. that day. The fair runs through Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight each day.

The sculpture is made of 800 pounds of unsalted butter spread across a wire frame. As was the case in previous years, much of the butter is "recycled," meaning it is reused each year, rather than discarded. It was sculpted once again by Iowan Sarah Pratt.

Grandstand tickets are sold separately from Fair entry. This year's lineup includes:

Aug. 14: Bailey Zimmerman with Jake Worthington

Aug. 15: Lainey Wilson with Tigirlily Gold

Aug. 16: Matchbox Twenty with Grace Enger

Aug. 17: 38 Special with Warrant

Aug. 18: Ziggy Marley with Skip Marley

Aug. 19: Wiz Khalifa with Big Boi

Aug. 20: The Avett Brothers with Drive-By Truckers & Hunter Flynn

Aug. 21: Ella Langley with ERNEST

Aug. 22: The Chicks with Calder Allen

Aug. 23: Shinedown with From Ashes to New

Entry is free for children aged 12 and under throughout the fair. Adults aged 13-59 pay $10 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $5 Sunday-Thursday. Entry is $3 for those aged 60 and over. Parking is $5.

The 2026 Illinois State Fair butter cow. Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

Veterans and their immediate families get free entry on Aug. 16, seniors and Scouts can enter for free on Aug. 17, and first responders and healthcare workers can enter for free on Aug. 21, all with proper ID.

As for political events, Governor's Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, with Republican Day the following day.

You can follow the State Fair on Facebook, X and Instagram, or find more on the State Fair website, which is also home to a butter cow livestream.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.