Illinois Secretary of State launches campaign to fight "unfair and excessive" car insurance rates

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is taking on what his office said are "unfair and excessive" car insurance rates that are often charged to safe drivers.

While premiums are supposed to be based on a person's driving record, that's often not the case; drivers might pay more depending on their age, zip code, or credit score.

"Safe drivers with a poor credit score pay a whopping $850 more annually than a driver with a DUI that has excellent credit," Giannoulias said.

As part of a new "Driving Change" campaign, Giannoulias – whose office runs the state's DMV facilities – is launching a new website and hosting town hall meetings to hear from drivers about their rates.

His office said the campaign aims to prevent insurance companies from using socioeconomic data such as age, credit score, or zip code to charge drivers higher rates. Giannoulias said a person's driving record should be the primary factor in determining their insurance rates.

It's a matter of safety, too. With skyrocketing rates, more drivers end up going without car insurance.

