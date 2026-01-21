Illinois U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly introduces amendment to prevent Trump's Greenland takeover

U.S. Rep. for Illinois Robin Kelly has introduced an amendment to the defense funding bill to prevent President Trump from taking over Greenland.

Trump has recently threatened 10% tariffs on European nations who oppose a U.S. takeover of Greenland, though he backed off those threats Wednesday claiming there is a "framework of a future deal" regarding the island that he and the secretary-general reached with NATO.

Rep. Kelly, who represents Illinois' 2nd District, introduced her amendment to the defense funding bill that would prevent the president from "purchasing or attacking Greenland and Denmark."

In the media release announcing the amendment, Rep. Kelly noted the president has long threatened to purchase the territory, and most recently said "you'll find out" when asked how far he's willing to go to take it over.

"I'm not waiting to find out how far President Trump will go to acquire Greenland—I'm stopping him now. It's ridiculous that we have to prevent the Commander in Chief from risking global stability and threatening our closest allies, but here we are," said Rep. Kelly. "After President Trump's attack against Venezuela, it's clear that he wants global dominance. President Trump is not dictator, and he's not a conqueror. Our allies have to know that Democrats in Congress are trying to keep him in check, and I urge my Republican colleagues to quit bending the knee to this wannabe dictator."

Earlier this month Kelly filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, accusing her of obstructing congressional oversight of immigration enforcement efforts and abusing her position for personal gain.

It is not known if the amendment will go anywhere, as Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives.