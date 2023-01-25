Illinois gets mixed marks when it comes to reducing tobacco use
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois earned mixed marks on policies to reduce tobacco use, including two failing grades.
The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco Control report. More money for the Illinois "quit line" improved the access to services that help people quit. It went up from a "C" last year to "B" this year.
One "F" grade was given because the state hasn't banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, but Illinois got an "A" for its strength of smoke-free workplace laws.
