Illinois gets mixed marks when it comes to reducing tobacco use

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois earned mixed marks on policies to reduce tobacco use, including two failing grades.

The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco Control report. More money for the Illinois "quit line" improved the access to services that help people quit. It went up from a "C" last year to "B" this year.

One "F" grade was given because the state hasn't banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, but Illinois got an "A" for its strength of smoke-free workplace laws.

For 21 years, we have released our annual #StateofTobaccoControl report to show what federal & state governments need to do to protect the public from tobacco. https://t.co/nnNBTipvKg pic.twitter.com/ufsHfEh0r7 — American Lung Association (@LungAssociation) January 25, 2023