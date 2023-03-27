Watch CBS News
State lawmakers push to ban felons from becoming licensed massage therapists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is always investigating, and our previous reporting is prompting change in Springfield.

A bill recently passed by the Illinois House would help prevent people with criminal records from becoming licensed massage therapists.

After we exposed the fact that certain crimes wouldn't bar people from getting a license, lawmakers amended the proposal, now requiring reporting of all felony convictions.

The legislation also seeks to improve communication between state agencies that maintain criminal records and licensing agencies, while making sure a victim knows they have the right to file a formal complaint with the state against someone licensed by them. 

No word yet on when the Illinois Senate will vote on the proposal.

