Illinois launches program to ease college applications, grant automatic admission to public schools based on GPA

Illinois has launched a new program to make it easier to apply for college, and also to help more Illinois students get into school.

Called One Click College Admit, it's a statewide direct admissions program for all of Illinois' public universities and community colleges. High school students and transfer students will receive automatic admission to the state's public universities by meeting one sole criteria: grade point average.

High school seniors can apply now by creating a common application account and submitting their grades. Community college students will be able to apply for transfers starting in January.

The new program waives applications, application fees, essays and letters of recommendations for students.