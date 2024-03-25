Illinois parole board member resigns over handling of case of man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend and killing her son

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Prisoner Review Board member LeAnn Miller has resigned, after she played a key role in paroling the man later accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killing her 11-year-old son.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office confirmed that Miller conducted the recent parole hearing for Crosetti Brand, who is charged with stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Laterria Smith, and killing her 11-year-old son, Jayden Perkins, on the day after he was paroled.

Pritzker's office said Miller prepared the draft order in Brand's case and provided it to a panel of two other board members for concurrence before Brand was paroled.

State records show the board, which handles all parole decisions in Illinois, was never told that Smith had been seeking an order of protection against Brand.

"The Prisoner Review Board must be able to operate independently as they review enormously difficult cases, but I believe LeAnn Miller has made the correct decision in stepping down from her role," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement on Miller's resignation. "It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve and I am committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

Pritzker's office also said the governor has asked the Prisoner Review Board to consult with experts and advocates to implement better training for board members when it comes to handling domestic violence cases. He also has directed the board and the Illinois Department of Corrections to review their current rules and procedures for reviewing information in cases involving domestic violence to determine if any changes are needed.

Brand, who has a violent history of domestic battery, is accused of going to Smith's apartment in the Edgewater neighborhood on March 13, stabbing Smith in her neck, and stabbing her son in the chest. Smith, 33, was critically wounded but survived. Her son died.

CBS 2 has exposed that there was a complete failure in communication of critical court-ordered information to prison and parole officials in Brand's case.

Records obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators show the Illinois Prisoner Review Board acknowledges members had no idea that Smith was seeking an order of protection against Brand in February, despite him going back to prison for violating his parole, including by trying to break into her home weeks before.

The board document was dated Feb. 26, five days after a judge denied Smith's request for an emergency order of protection against Brand.

Despite the request for an order of protection continued until March, the Prisoner Review Board and the Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed they never knew what was cooking in the courts. They had no idea about the woman's fears when the board decided to parole Brand.

The day after he was granted parole, he allegedly went to Smith's Edgewater apartment and stabbed her and her son just hours before a scheduled court hearing on her case.