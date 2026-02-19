What referenda and propositions are on the ballot in the 2026 Illinois primary election?

Dozens of municipalities across the Chicago area have referenda and propositions on the ballot in the 2026 Illinois primary, giving voters the opportunity to weigh in on local priorities.

Experts say some referenda and propositions are put on primary ballots – which, in Illinois, are split by party registration – in March instead of the general election ballot in November because they want to accomplish their goal faster, or because they believe the likely voter makeup is more friendly to their cause.

Referenda can be advisory or binding; so far, in the Illinois primary for 2026, all referenda on ballots appear to be advisory referenda.

Here are some of the referenda and propositions voters can expect to see on their ballot in March.

COOK COUNTY

Berwyn: Term Limits

Shall the City of Berwyn, beginning with the term of office commencing after the effective date of certification of this referendum, limit the terms of the offices of Mayor, City Clerk, City Treasurer, and Alderperson to three (3) consecutive full terms, after which a person shall be ineligible to hold that same office until at least one full term has elapsed?

Burnham: License Plate Readers

Shall the Village of Burnham, Cook County, Illinois, pursue purchasing three additional license plate readers to install at public access roads designated by the Village, to enhance public safety throughout the Village's corporate limits?

Dolton: Funding for Flooding

Shall the Village of Dolton, Cook County, Illinois, seek additional state funds from the Illinois General Assembly to mitigate flooding within the Village of Dolton?

Dolton: Term Limits

Shall the current term limits for the Village of Dolton be amended so that elected officers of the Village of Dolton may serve in the same office for no more than four (4) full four-year terms, beginning at the next municipal election in the Village of Dolton?

Forest View: Real Estate Transfer Tax

Shall the Village of Forest View impose a Real Estate Transfer Tax at a Rate of $3.00 per $1,000.00 of Purchase Price To Be Paid By the Buyer of Non-Residential Real Estate Transferred, With The Revenue of the Proposed Transfer Tax To Be Used For Infrastructure Maintenance Purposes?

Franklin Park: Increase Dog Feces Penalty

Shall the Village of Franklin Park, Cook County, Illinois, increase the penalty imposed against any person that fails to promptly remove their dog's feces as part of the village's rodent abatement program?

Glencoe: Issue Bonds

Shall the Village of Glencoe, Cook County, Illinois, provide funds to expand, renovate, repair and equip the Glencoe Public Library building and issue its bonds to the amount of $17,500,000 for the purpose thereof?

La Grange Park: Issue Bonds

Shall the Village of La Grange Park, Cook County, Illinois, undertake road improvements in and for the Village, including street resurfacing and sidewalk repair, all on property owned by the Village or over which the Village has sufficient easements, and issue its general obligation bonds to the amount of $10,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof, said bonds bearing interest at not to exceed the rate of 6.00% per annum?

Niles: Term Limits

Shall the following term limits apply to all current and future elected officers in the Village of Niles, Cook County, Illinois?: Prospectively, no person elected at the next Village election and all subsequent elections may serve more than five (5) full four (4)-year terms, or a maximum of twenty (20) years, in the same elected office.

Niles: Permit Self Driving Taxis

Shall the Village of Niles permit commercial autonomous ride services (self-driving taxis) to operate within the Village?

Prospect Heights: Issue Bonds

Shall bonds in the amount of $21,500,000 be issued by the City of Prospect Heights, Cook County, Illinois, for the purpose of improving, reconstructing and resurfacing roads, improving and maintaining bridges, intersections, curbs and sidewalks and purchasing road maintenance vehicles and equipment, said bonds bearing interest at the rate of not to exceed 6.5%?

Oak Park: Issue Bonds

Shall the Park District of Oak Park, Cook County, Illinois, build and equip an indoor aquatics facility and issue its bonds to the amount of $40,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

There are 33 referenda that will appear on ballots in Cook County. Click here to see them all.





LAKE COUNTY

Deerfield School District #109: Issue Bonds

Shall the Board of Education of Deerfield School District Number 109, Lake County, Illinois, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip the Kipling and South Park School Buildings, including installing safety and security improvements, updating plumbing, electrical, fire protection and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, constructing accessibility improvements under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and renovating classrooms, student support spaces and commons areas; build and equip two school buildings to replace the Walden and Wilmot School Buildings; alter, repair and equip the Caruso and Shepard School Buildings, including installing safety and security improvements and updating plumbing, electrical and fire protection systems; improve sites; and issue its bonds to the amount of $87,780,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Fox Lake Fire Protection District: New Tax Rate

Shall the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, Lake and McHenry Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for firefighters' pension purposes and have an additional tax of 0.06% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?

(1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $6,055,234, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $6,765,845.

(2) For the 2026 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $20.00.

There are five referenda that will appear on Lake County primary ballots. Click here to see them all.

KANE COUNTY

Geneva: Issue Bonds

Shall the City of Geneva, Kane County, Illinois, improve the City's public safety facilities and the sites thereof, including, but not limited to, constructing and equipping a new police station, and issue its bonds to the amount of $59,400,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Elgin: Walking Paths Partnership

Should the City of Elgin and Elgin Community College explore and pursue a partnership to develop walking paths within College Park?

Yorkville School District 115: Issue Bonds

Shall the Board of Education of Yorkville Community Unit School District Number 115, Kendall and Kane Counties, Illinois, build and equip two school buildings; build and equip additions to the Yorkville High School Building, including construction of an academic wing, a performing arts center, and a fieldhouse; alter, repair and equip existing school buildings and facilities, including construction of additional classrooms and teacher and student support spaces, and improvements to safety, infrastructure and mechanical systems; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $275,143,683 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

There are four referenda that will appear on Kane County primary ballots. Click here to see them all.

KENDALL COUNTY

Yorkville School District 115: Issue Bonds

Shall the Board of Education of Yorkville Community Unit School District Number 115, Kendall and Kane Counties, Illinois, build and equip two school buildings; build and equip additions to the Yorkville High School Building, including construction of an academic wing, a performing arts center, and a fieldhouse; alter, repair and equip existing school buildings and facilities, including construction of additional classrooms and teacher and student support spaces, and improvements to safety, infrastructure and mechanical systems; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $275,143,683 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

This is the only referenda on the ballot in Kendall County in the March primary.

WILL COUNTY

Monee Township: Tax Relief

Shall the people of Illinois be given the opportunity to vote on a binding referendum for the Illinois Property Tax Relief Amendment to cut the property tax bills of Illinois residential and commercial taxpayers and improve state funding for education by enacting a 3% income tax surcharge only on millionaires?

Naperville: Issue Bonds

Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

There are four referenda on Will County ballots in March. Click here to see them all.

MCHENRY COUNTY

County-wide: Federal Scholarship Tax Credit

Should Illinois participate in a federal program that would provide public school, private school, and homeschool students with privately donated funds for academic needs?

Fox Lake Fire Protection District: New Tax Rate

Shall the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, Lake and McHenry Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for firefighters' pension purposes and have an additional tax of 0.06% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?

(1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $6,055,234, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $6,765,845.

(2) For the 2026 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $20.00.

Hebron Township: Bond Issue

Shall bonds for road purposes of the Hebron Township Road District, McHenry County, Illinois, be issued in the amount of $2,000,000?

These are all the referenda on McHenry County ballots in the March primary.