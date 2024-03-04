Illinois effort to keep Trump off ballot is over after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As expected, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump on Monday - halting efforts from groups in several states, including Illinois, to remove him from the ballot over claims he incited the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

It appears the team trying to remove Mr. Trump from the ballot in Illinois Is out of options legally. When a Cook County judge last week ruled to remove Mr. Trump, she leaned heavily on a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court - which disqualified Trump from ballots out west.

So when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Colorado ruling Monday, the ruling also meant the end of the road for the effort in Illinois.

The Supreme Court did not evaluate whether the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, amounted to an insurrection or not – or whether the former President engaged in insurrection.

What the high court did say was that while state courts can disqualify those seeking state-level office, they cannot do so for those seeking federal office - especially the presidency. Only the U.S. Supreme Court itself can do that - and whether or not Mr. Trump should be disqualified was not the question that came before them in this case.

It was knockout punch for the Colorado decision to remove Trump, on which Illinois was essentially piggybacking.

"We are disappointed that the Supreme reached a different conclusion," said Caryn C. Lederer, attorney for the Illinois objectors.

Lederer led the legal charge in Illinois to remove Mr. Trump's name from ballots here. She said the ruling essentially stops the Illinois objectors in their tracks – as it nullifies any effort to remove Mr. Trump state by state.

"For ballot removal, that would require congressional action at this point," said Lederer, "and the voters also can speak with their votes."

Mr. Trump cheered the decision, speaking from his South Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

"You cannot take somebody out of a race," Mr. Trump said. "The voters can take a person out of the race very quickly, but the court shouldn't be doing that - and the Supreme Court saw that."

It was a unanimous vote from the justices - even the three liberal justices agreed. But it was a Trump appointee - Justice Amy Coney Barrett - who raised some eyebrows.

She wrote: "…[T]he Court should turn the national temperature down, not up. For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine Justices agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take home."

On cable news this weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker took the tack of saying: "We want [Trump] on the ballot, frankly, because he's a detriment to Republicans across the United States - but especially in Illinois."

Former President Trump has also claimed the criminal cases against him should be tossed because he has presidential immunity. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments whether he does or does not have immunity.