Illinois, Northwestern each prepare for NCAA Tournament games on Thursday

SACRAMENTO (CBS) -- The NCAA Tournament has arrived – and half of the remaining field of 64 will take the court in 16 games Thursday.

That includes both Illinois and Northwestern. Both the Fighting Illini and the Wildcats are playing in the West Region, but they will start in two different places.

The Wildcats will take on Boise State on Thursday in Sacramento, where CBS 2's Matt Zahn went a day ahead of the game.

Northwestern and Boise State both got their work in on the practice court ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament first-round game at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.

Boise State is coming off a tourney appearance last year. For the 'Cats, it's their first trip since 2017.

Northwestern seemed like a pretty loose bunch coming to Northern California - enjoying the trip, but also wanting to take advantage of the opportunity. It is an opportunity pretty much nobody thought they'd have.

The 'Cats team is a veteran group with guys like Chase Audige, Boo Buie, and Robbie Beran – who have all been with the program for four years. But it has been mostly struggles for them coming off the NCAA Tourney berth in 2017.

Then in the summer, guys like Ryan Young and Pete Nance transferred out.

Combine all that, and not much was expected. But here they are, on college basketball's biggest stage, making more program history.

"The seniors on the team – we've been together all four years, and the new guys we brought in have really kind of bought into the leadership and everything that the coaches and we want to do as a team," said Audige. "I just think that our, just, togetherness, and just everything about stuff that has happened in the past has brought us together more."

Coming off five straight 10th-place or worse finishes in the Big Ten, the 'Cats were picked 12th this year. So it's not surprising they've used the lack of belief in them as motivation all season.

"I just feel like everybody on the team came in with that chip and that attitude – like now is the time; like there's no more time to wait," said Buie. "Win or lose, you know, we're always going to have that chip on our shoulder – and we're the same team that we started out in the preseason that no one believed in."

CBS 2's Zahn asked Beran – who has graduated – if he ever has lost faith in the process.

"I never lost faith. You know, I graduated in three years – so after this past year, I graduated, and it left me with like a decision to make. I had all the belief, you know, in this locker room and coach, and you know, that's why I ended up coming back."

"We were picked bottom of the Big Ten at the start of the year and we finished second," said Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson. "It really does mean something in that sense to everybody in this room, that we were able to prove everybody wrong and show what we can do."

Buie also said he's excited for what should be a battle of defense on Thursday. Both Boise State and Northwestern rank among the best in the country in a number of defensive categories.

While this is a mostly veteran Northwestern group. This will be the first NCAA Tournament game for all of them. On the other side, all five of Boise State's starters do have NCAA tourney experience.

Meanwhile, freshman guard Jayden Epps is fully recovered from his concussion and ready to roll in No. 9 seed Illinois' game against No. 8 seed Arkansas on Thursday. They will play Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Illinois and Arkansas started out the season ranked. While neither are ranked now, they do have a number by their name and are capable of beating anyone.

Don't forget – the Illini knocked off UCLA and Texas teams that are both two-seeds in the tourney.

"Belief. You've got to believe you can win. You've got to come here, and it's 0-0. Everything that you do to this point is to get you to this point," said Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood. "I also want our players to understand that you've got to enjoy this moment."

"I wouldn't say pressure-packed – I just feel confident right now," said Illini forward Coleman Hawkins. "I feel like we're going to go out and play hard, play well. I think we're going to leave everything out on the line, and I think we're going to shock some people."

It is also an intriguing Big Ten versus SEC matchup – with the Illini trying to capitalize on a size advantage up and down the rosters.

"Our length has helped us a lot this year defensively. You know, we're one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country," said Illini forward Coleman Hawkins. "It's going to be a real challenge for us. You know, we're lengthy, but sometimes it's a skill game – so it'll be a good test for us."

The Illini-Arkansas game begins at 3:30 p.m. The Northwestern-Boise State game begins at 6:35 p.m.