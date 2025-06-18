Illinois members of Congress say they were denied access to an ICE facility for second day

U.S. congresspeople denied access to immigration processing facility in Broadview, Illinois

Illinois congresspeople tried to enter an immigration processing center in the Chicago area Wednesday, but for the second straight day were denied entry.

U.S. Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesús "Chuy" García, Jonathan Jackson, and Danny Davis went to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Broadview Wednesday. The members of Congress said they have heard reports that the facility is being used as a detention center, in violation of state and city ordinances.

The members of Congress also said they wanted to confirm reports that migrants held there are facing inhumane conditions and being cut off from their attorneys.

The representatives held a news conference after García said the group was denied entry, despite federal law allowing them to inspect it.

"What is happening in that detention facility, we should be able to inspect," said Jackson.

"Members of Congress with the authority to be able to conduct unannounced oversight were told through a hole in a gate of barbed wire, 'Send an email,'" added Ramirez.

This comes one day after Reps. Jackson and Raja Krishnamoorthi were also turned away from an immigration facility in Chicago's South Loop.

CBS News Chicago reached out to ICE on this matter Wednesday, but had not heard back as of the afternoon.